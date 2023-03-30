Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Sells A$206,220.00 in Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Rating) insider Morgan Ball sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.87 ($4.58), for a total transaction of A$206,220.00 ($137,480.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 13.04 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.

