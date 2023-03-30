Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.84

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.84 and traded as low as C$5.81. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 482,862 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$351.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.90 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.7839262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.