Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $43,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.45. 434,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,454. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

