Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chevron Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.