Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 2,470,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,023,759. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.