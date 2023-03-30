Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $577,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. 496,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

