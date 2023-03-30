Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.8 %

PARA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 2,697,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,332,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

