Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 14,010 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.9 %

INTC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $32.11. 42,397,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,313,984. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.