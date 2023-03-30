Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $48.62. 3,461,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,701,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

