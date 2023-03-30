Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

