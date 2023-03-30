Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$4.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4247911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

