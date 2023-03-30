CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Shares Up 0.4%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.23. 9,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

