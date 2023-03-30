CIBC Trims goeasy (TSE:GSY) Target Price to C$130.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday.

goeasy Stock Performance

GSY traded down C$2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 118,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.47. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$88.43 and a 1 year high of C$144.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88.

Insider Activity

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.7929688 earnings per share for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

