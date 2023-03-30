CIBC Trims goeasy (TSE:GSY) Target Price to C$130.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday.
goeasy Stock Performance
GSY traded down C$2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 118,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.47. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$88.43 and a 1 year high of C$144.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88.
Insider Activity
In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
