Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.32. 427,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,441,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $545.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 127,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

