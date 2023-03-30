Citigroup Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$117.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOO. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.20.
BRP Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$103.19 on Monday. BRP has a 52-week low of C$76.72 and a 52-week high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.64.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.
