Citigroup Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $36.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.81.
Chewy Stock Performance
Chewy stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.09 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 68.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Chewy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 687,200 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
