CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Shares Up 1.6%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.10. 21,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

CleanTech Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanTech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 2,010.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 402,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

