Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:LDP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,172. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.