Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $477.45

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.45 ($5.87) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.65). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 479.50 ($5.89), with a volume of 17,732 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £203.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,691.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 500.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 477.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 4,482.76%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

