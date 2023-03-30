Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,819.98 or 0.06469775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $18.44 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.