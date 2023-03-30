Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PASTF opened at $18.50 on Monday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

