Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $302.35 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Compound has a market cap of $302.35 million and $24.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $41.61 or 0.00149509 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00072786 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00041006 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.29036722 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $25,786,985.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.