Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.42

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $7.42. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 17,663 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

About Computer Task Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.