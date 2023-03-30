Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.42

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $7.42. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 17,663 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Computer Task Group Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
