Connable Office Inc. Buys Shares of 5,260 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 193.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.33.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

