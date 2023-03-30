Connable Office Inc. Decreases Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.91. 45,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

