Connable Office Inc. Grows Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO remained flat at $21.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 224,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,513. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

