Connable Office Inc. Has $22.23 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

