Connable Office Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 44,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,232. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is -1,885.71%.

HMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

