Connable Office Inc. Invests $390,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 532.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 649,035 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 23.8% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $33.63. 242,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Articles

