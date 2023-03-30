Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,504.74

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2,504.74 and last traded at C$2,492.41, with a volume of 9396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2,432.55.

CSU has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,487.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2,347.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$2,141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

