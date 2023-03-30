Continuum Finance Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $75,381.13 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

