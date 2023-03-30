Cormark Boosts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.33.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TXG traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.37. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.07 and a 52-week high of C$23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

