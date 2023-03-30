Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

Cowen Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cowen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cowen by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.