Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Cowen Stock Performance
Shares of COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45.
Cowen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 21.92%.
Cowen Company Profile
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
