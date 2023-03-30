Crane (NYSE:CR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NYSE:CR opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Crane by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Crane by 6.5% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 122,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Crane by 57.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

