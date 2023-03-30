Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,810,000 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 15,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CPG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 4,069,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,323,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

