Cronos 1-Day Volume Hits $15.34 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $15.34 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00061485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017846 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.