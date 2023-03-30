Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.79. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 5,836 shares traded.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

