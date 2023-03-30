Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.79. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 5,836 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.
Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.
