CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.32. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$5.35.

Get CSPC Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.