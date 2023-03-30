CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.32. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$5.35.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
