Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.70. 623,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,071. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

