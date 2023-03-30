Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.81. The company had a trading volume of 235,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,126. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.83.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

