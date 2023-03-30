Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.56. 2,330,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $70.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

