Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.67. The stock had a trading volume of 262,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,705. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

