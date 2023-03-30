Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.27. 303,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.88.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

