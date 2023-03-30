Cullinan Oncology’s (CGEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $423.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 24.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 624,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,390 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

