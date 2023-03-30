Curve DAO Token 1-Day Volume Hits $43.62 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003292 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $691.39 million and $43.62 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,924,531,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,840,781 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

