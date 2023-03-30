Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 420,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 843,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $578.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 328,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.