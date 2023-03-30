Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.05. The stock had a trading volume of 916,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

