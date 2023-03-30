DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $234.30 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $234.30 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

