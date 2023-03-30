Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Chairman Sells $12,147,539.88 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DRI traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.88. 1,308,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

