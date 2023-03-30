DataHighway (DHX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00013317 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $120.97 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,153,783 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.86916368 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,452,042.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

